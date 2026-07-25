The Jones fight for Justice

Robert Jones is a long time activist sometimes known as the (CPS guy) Robert helps reunite wrongly separated families by cps.

We believe this all started when Robert helped his daughter advocate for her friend in college who was raped.

Robert Jones was found guilty for intimating a witness for protesting a cop for harassing his daughter.

His sentencing date is July 7. The max prison sentence is 5 years. This fundraiser is to help the Jones family dig out of the financial hole that this created by fighting for justice.





https://www.peoplesrights.ws/news_view?/what-s-going-on-with-robert-and-melanie-jones-and-why-idaho-should-be-paying-attention&id=6306f9cf-7a13-453c-b658-f5e0e81506bd