Support The JL Report

Hi, I’m Joey, a 24-year-old husband and father who started The JL Report because I believe people deserve honest, fact-based reporting and answers to important questions.

Your support helps cover the costs of FOIA requests, public records, research, website expenses, and the tools needed to continue producing independent journalism.

A portion of support may also go toward helping me dedicate more time to The JL Report and, as this project grows, work toward making independent reporting my full-time focus. My goal is to continue asking questions, investigating important stories, and providing the public with information they deserve.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps me keep investigating, asking questions, and sharing the information I uncover.

Thank you for believing in independent reporting and supporting The JL Report.







