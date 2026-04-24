The Jensen Family

This wonderful family of 5 has had a really hard year. Some medical issues and hard childbirth. Relative in the hospital currently and Kristina is helping with care.

And to top it all off Lance position with a company he has been with for years was cut today without notice. It will take a couple weeks to get unemployment and as we know that wont get close to the 20/hr take home he was getting. He is actively looking for work but please pray, send job opportunities and I want to help donate to cover living expenses so they can stay in their apartment. We have known them for years and they are frugal and efficient with their income. Every dollar will be used with deep gratitude and cover necessities.