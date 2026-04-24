The Innocent Behind Bars, The Guilty Walk Free

🚨 HELP US FIGHT FOR THE INNNOCENT 🚨





Right now, innocent men and women are sitting in prison while the real criminals walk free.





I know this reality firsthand. I was wrongfully incarcerated myself. I know what it feels like to lose your freedom, your family, your future, and your hope because of a broken system.

Today, through The Lion Roars Kingdom and Justice & Mercy Consulting, I work to help families understand the system, identify potential issues in their loved one's case, organize records, prepare advocacy materials, and connect families with resources that may help them pursue justice.





Your support helps us:

✅ Review case records and identify potential concerns

✅ Assist families with advocacy efforts

✅ Prepare parole, clemency, and mitigation packets

✅ Develop educational courses, books, and workbooks

✅ Raise awareness about wrongful convictions and excessive sentences

✅ Support families navigating the criminal justice system

✅ Give hope to those who feel forgotten





Every donation helps us continue this mission. Every book purchased helps fund the fight for freedom.





We believe justice should not depend on wealth, influence, or politics. We believe every person deserves to be heard. We believe truth still matters.





Important Disclaimer

Justice & Mercy Consulting and The Lion Roars Kingdom are advocacy and educational organizations. We are not attorneys and do not provide legal advice, legal representation, or legal services. Any information provided is for educational and advocacy purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. Individuals seeking legal advice should consult a licensed attorney in their jurisdiction.





If you've ever wondered how many innocent people are sitting behind bars today, help us do something about it.





Together, we can give a voice to the unheard.

"When earthly justice is bought, Divine Justice speaks."

Eve Harris





Founder, The Lion Roars Kingdom

Author, The Lion Roars Chronicles

Advocate for the Wrongfully Convicted

📚 eveharris.pro

🦁 Every Book Helps Fund the Fight for Freedom.