Dedicated to supporting the most important cause of all: people. No complicated mission statements, no confusing paperwork—just money... for people. Your contribution will go directly to people, no middlemen.





Our Mission

To provide assistance, support, and general goodwill to people, somewhere, for reasons that are undoubtedly important.





Core Values:

Serenity now.

Mastering your domain of charitable giving.





How your donation helps:

Your contribution will:

Benefit people. Help other people. Potentially assist even more people.



Why give?

Because nothing says "I've given your gift to someone else." quite like making a donation in someone's name to The Human Fund – Money for People.