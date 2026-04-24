The Human Dignity

Project: Water, Power, and Shelter for Families in Rural Lombok

Imagine living in a house where you cannot plug in a fridge or a washing machine because your electricity grid is too weak to handle it. Imagine the local well drying up completely for months at a time, forcing you to carry heavy buckets of water just to cook or clean. Imagine watching the sky during monsoon season, knowing your roof will leak right onto your family while they sleep.

This is the daily reality for families living in Montor Bat, a quiet, rural farming hamlet in Desa Marong, Central Lombok.

I am launching this campaign because I believe basic human dignity shouldn't depend on where you were born. The people of this village are hardworking, humble, and deeply community-oriented—but they are trapped in utility poverty. I cannot fund this massive relief effort alone, but together, we can completely change their world.

Where Your Money Goes (The Breakdown)

Our goal is completely transparent. We aren't building luxury structures; we are delivering the bare essentials to give these families a safe, stable, and modern life. Every penny we raise completely funds a Dignity Package for each full household:

Clean, Running Water (R50,000):

Drilling a deep professional borehole down to the permanent water table, installing a submersible electric pump, and building a gravity-fed water tower so they have clean running water 24/7—even in a drought.

Safe Modern Electricity (R10000.00):

Upgrading the house grid connection with the state company and completely, safe rewiring the home with thick , safe cables so they can finally run basic appliances like fridge, stove or rice cooker.

A Leak-Roof (R15000.00):

Hiring local builders to reinforce structural timbers and replace old, damaged corrugated iron sheets with brand new, weather proof roofing.

Food Security (R30000.00):

Providing a massive, bulk one-year supply food staples (Rice, eggs, meat and seasoning) straight from local markets.

How we will Execute This:

Every single Rand raised on this platform will be accounted for. Once a milestone is met, funds will be transferred directly to verify local contractors and suppliers on the ground in Lombok to execute the work immediately.

I am comitted to absolute transparency. I will be posting regular updates, photos, and video proof right here on this page - from the moment the well - drilling trucks arrive to the day the family turns on their new taps for the first time.

Please consider donating. Whether you can give R100, R500, or fund a full utility package, your contribution will directly lift a family out of survival mode and place them into long-term safety and comfort.

Almost every household income in lombok is limited to none.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers and support for the residents in Montor Bat, Central lombok Indonesia!

Looking forward to your support with the grace of god!

Kind regards

Yasmin Khan

paypal (jazmeen728@gmail.com)



