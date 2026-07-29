The house for a littel Family Bali

Dear : Kindness people

Let me introduce my self, I am Indra from Bali, I working for a taxi company in Bali since 2014, I have a little family married on 2014 and have 3 kids now. They are all girls, She name Ayunda 11 years old , Aulia 7 years old and Alivia 4 years old. I am living with my perents house together, I am not yet have my own house. My hometown is north of Bali is call Singaraja, is very quite place and no so much tourist and job in my place. I coming to the city is call Kuta or Denpasar arround 3 hour by motorbike. Day after day, my salary is not enough for saving money to building my house. Long time ago I has build my house but not yet finish it's like 20% project. Now It's very impossible to continue my building house. Just enough for eating, it's so hard to saving money. It's my dream we really need a house that's can be my future a life for my family. If don't mind, please help us to continue building the house to make we are dream become true. Thank you for your attention. Good Blessing you...