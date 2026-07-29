The Helpful Who Needs Help

Hello Everyone! My name is Zahkaria McNatt, and this is my campaign. Since i was about 16 years old, I’ve been on my own. Dealt with neglect from family, abuse from lovers, and betrayal from friends. I literally have no one left but God. Im currently sleeping out of my storage unit. Ive always given, but never poured back into. That drained cup has now shattered, and im asking the community to help a young daughter pick back up the pieces.