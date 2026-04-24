The Hearts that Helped us Stay

Four years ago, our family’s life changed forever. — twice within just seven months.

First, we lost our mother suddenly on Christmas Eve to a heart attack. Then only months later, my teenage son (Ayden) suffered a devastating dirt bike accident that left him fight for his life. Against all odds he survived, but he now lives with severe brain injury, paralysis on his left side, seizures, and relies on a wheelchair for daily life, and requires 24 hour home care.

Since his accident, our family home has become far more than just a house. It has become his safe place — the place here he has learned to adapt, heal and feel secure again. We have made modifications to support his needs, and consistency is extremely important for someone living with a dramatic brain injury. Even small changes in the environment can be overwhelming and emotionally difficult for him.

Now we are facing another heartbreaking challenge:the possibility of losing our family farm and the only home where Ayden truly feels safe.

We are trying to raise funds to either purchase the family home or find and modify another accessible home that can safely support Ayden’s ongoing care and medical needs. As a single mother raising three children, this has been an emotional and financial battle I never imagined facing.

Alongside caring for my son, we also care for several rescued animals who are part of our family. Many have special needs or difficult pasts, and the thought of uprooting every at once is overwhelming.

This farm is more than land to us. It represents safety, healing, stability, and hope.

To honor the kindest of those who help us, every donor will have the opportunity to have their name permanently engraved in to a commemorative wall or beam in the barn — becoming forever part of the place that helped keep Ayden in his safe place.

Whether you donate, share our story, or simply keep our family in your prayers, every act of support means more than words can express. Every contribution — no matte the amount — brings us one step closer to keeping a safe and stable home for Ayden and our family.

Thank you for helping us hold onto hope during one of the hardest chapters of our lives.





Amanda Knox & Family