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The heart behind my mission

Goal$600 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Villavaso

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Villavaso

The heart behind my mission

Establishing the Work of My Hands: Launching My Reselling Business

The Heart Behind the Mission

​"Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters." — Colossians 3:23

​Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

​I am reaching out today with a heart full of faith and a clear vision for the future. After much prayer and research, I am taking a leap of faith to start my own business—an online reselling venture focused on Amazon liquidated goods and overstock.

​I believe we are called to be diligent, resourceful, and good stewards of what we are given. This business isn't just about "buying and selling"; it’s about practicing Circular Stewardship. By purchasing pallets of returns and overstock, I am giving new life to products that might otherwise go to waste, and providing them to families at a price they can actually afford.

Why I Am Starting This Now

​I have always had the drive to be an entrepreneur, and I’ve seen how online reselling can provide a sustainable way to build a future. My goal is to create a business rooted in integrity and hard work—a "Proverbs 31" style enterprise that allows me to provide for my household while serving my customers with excellence.

The Seed Goal: $2,500

​I am ready to put in the "sweat equity," but I am seeking a small amount of "seed capital" to get the first shipment through the door. Your support will go directly toward:

  1. First Inventory Pallets: $1,500 to secure my first high-quality loads of home goods and essentials.
  2. Essential Equipment: $600 for a thermal label printer, shipping scale, and high-quality photography lighting (to list items professionally).
  3. Logistics & Startup: $400 for business registration, shipping supplies (boxes, tape, poly-mailers), and initial storage fees.

How You Can Help

  1. Sow a Seed: Any donation—whether it’s $10, $50, or $100—is a blessing that helps me get one step closer to that first pallet.
  2. Pray for the Journey: I value your prayers for wisdom, discernment, and favor as I navigate the logistics of being a first-time business owner.
  3. Share the Vision: If you feel led, please share this campaign with others who believe in supporting small, faith-based startups.

​"May the favor of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us—yes, establish the work of our hands." — Psalm 90:17

​Thank you for your love, your prayers, and for believing in this vision. I look forward to sharing updates with you all once the first pallet arrives!

​With gratitude and faith,

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