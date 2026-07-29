The Hatchett Family Needs Emergency Housing

We are reaching out with urgent need. The Hatchett family is facing homelessness due to recent catastrophic events, and we need help securing emergency housing immediately.





Franklin and his family have lost their stability and security. They need a safe place to stay while they work through this crisis. Every day without stable housing pushes them further into despair.





Franklin is doing everything he can to hold his family together, but the weight on his young shoulders is far too heavy to bear alone. Your support could mean the difference between another night on the street and a safe place to rest.





Thank you for standing with the Hatchett family during this unimaginable time.