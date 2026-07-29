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THE GREAT RESET

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMAGNUS HUMANUS

THE GREAT RESET

The Illusion Is Glitching

Look around. The legacy systems we were taught to depend on are fracturing. Between the hyper-individualistic 9-to-5 grind, inflationary economic pressure that erodes the purchasing power of our labor, and algorithms engineered to keep us trapped in chronic anxiety and division—humanity is running on a hamster wheel designed to drain our collective energy.

We’ve been conditioned to accept a tiny, broken version of ourselves. But there is a quiet pull in our bones saying this cannot be all there is.

That restlessness isn’t weakness. It’s the original code stirring inside you. It’s time to hit the factory reset, delete the small-self programming, and step into Humanus Magnus—the Great Human. Fully awake. Fully sovereign. Deeply rooted in the living ground beneath our feet.

The Mission: The Sovereignty Blueprint

True reform in America isn’t going to come from top-down political theater. It happens from the ground up when regular citizens reclaim their cognitive, physical, and economic sovereignty.

We are building The Sovereignty Blueprint—a high-impact media platform, podcast, and decentralized community network designed to give people the exact, uncompromised technical and spiritual strategies needed to decouple from failing legacy systems and build parallel local infrastructure. From auditing our inputs and down-regulating the nervous system's stress loops, to exploring decentralized finance (DeFi) and local resilience networks, this is an actionable operation for real liberty.

Why We Need Your Support: Elevating the Frequency

To launch this movement with absolute transparency and unyielding focus, we must remain entirely independent of corporate sponsors, restrictive ad networks, and centralized gatekeepers who censor alternative perspectives.

We are raising an initial $10,000 to secure the foundations of this movement. This launch fund will go directly toward:

  1. Production Infrastructure: Sourcing high-fidelity audio, video, and streaming hardware to broadcast The Sovereignty Blueprint podcast and live streams across all major platforms with maximum professional impact.
  2. Parallel Tool Development: Building open-source educational assets, community frameworks, and decentralized resources to help people decouple locally.
  3. Immediate Family Sustenance: Providing crucial baseline stability for my family, ensuring that 100% of my cognitive energy, focus, and time can be dedicated to executing this mission, producing daily content, and guiding our community through this transition without financial duress.

The Call to Action: Choose Sovereignty

Waking up without taking action is just a lucid nightmare. We aren’t just talking about a shift in consciousness; we are actively engineering it.

Every dollar you contribute to this campaign is a direct investment in a parallel future. It is a vote for community over division, truth over distraction, and sovereignty over compliance.

  1. Contribute Today: Whether it’s $10, $50, or $500, your backing directly funds the frontlines of this cultural awakening.
  2. Share the Blueprint: Pass this campaign along to three people who are exhausted by the current loop and ready to step into something greater.

The old way of living is falling away to make room for a higher way of operating. We are not waiting for permission to become who we truly are.

State Zero is activating. Stand with us, support the family behind the message, and let’s build the blueprint together.

statezerotv@gmail.com. | https://www.tiktok.com/@statezeronow?

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