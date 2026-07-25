GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

The Good News for Sweden

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byJocelyn Tkebuchava

Fundraiser funds will be received by Inessa Tkebuchava

The Good News for Sweden

Stepping Out in Faith: My First Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

From August 1st to August 9th, I am taking a massive step of faith. I am embarking on my very first mission trip, traveling to Stockholm, Sweden, and its surrounding areas.

Sweden is a beautiful country, but it is also one of the most secular places in the world. Our mission is simple and direct: to go door-to-door, bringing the Word of God straight to every house. We believe the Gospel is the ultimate Good News, and my goal is to ensure the families we encounter have access to that hope right at their doorsteps.

As this is my first time doing anything like this, I am both incredibly excited and humbled by the scale of the task. To get there, I need to raise $3,000 to cover my travel from Florida to Portland, my international ticket, and basic food and lodging.

I cannot do this alone. I am looking for partners to send me out. You can support me in two ways:

 Pray: Please pray for courage as I step into the mission field for the first time, for our team's safety, and for open hearts at every door.

 Give: Any financial gift helps put feet on the ground to deliver the Word of God to people who need it most.

Thank you for partnering with me on this milestone journey!

With gratitude,

Jocelyn



Recipient Relationship: Inessa Tkebuchava is my mom ☺️ and will receive the funds on my behalf. Fund Management: Mom (Inessa) is the bank account holder. My plane ticket is purchased, yay! Any remainder funds will go towards lodging, food, and ministry supplies for our mission trip. Thank you for partnering with me, I appreciate each and every one of you.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve