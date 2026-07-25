The Good News for Sweden

Stepping Out in Faith: My First Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

From August 1st to August 9th, I am taking a massive step of faith. I am embarking on my very first mission trip, traveling to Stockholm, Sweden, and its surrounding areas.

Sweden is a beautiful country, but it is also one of the most secular places in the world. Our mission is simple and direct: to go door-to-door, bringing the Word of God straight to every house. We believe the Gospel is the ultimate Good News, and my goal is to ensure the families we encounter have access to that hope right at their doorsteps.

As this is my first time doing anything like this, I am both incredibly excited and humbled by the scale of the task. To get there, I need to raise $3,000 to cover my travel from Florida to Portland, my international ticket, and basic food and lodging.

I cannot do this alone. I am looking for partners to send me out. You can support me in two ways:

Pray: Please pray for courage as I step into the mission field for the first time, for our team's safety, and for open hearts at every door.

Give: Any financial gift helps put feet on the ground to deliver the Word of God to people who need it most.

Thank you for partnering with me on this milestone journey!

With gratitude,

Jocelyn









Recipient Relationship: Inessa Tkebuchava is my mom ☺️ and will receive the funds on my behalf. Fund Management: Mom (Inessa) is the bank account holder. My plane ticket is purchased, yay! Any remainder funds will go towards lodging, food, and ministry supplies for our mission trip. Thank you for partnering with me, I appreciate each and every one of you.