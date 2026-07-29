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The Goldstonian Concordance Bible

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Goldston

The Goldstonian Concordance Bible

My name is Dr. Justin Goldston - https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=trlWfAQAAAAJ&hl=en - and I’m building something that doesn’t currently exist in the world.

Not just a book.

Not just a platform.

But a living system.


The Goldstonian Concordance Bible (GCB) is a next-generation biblical framework designed to make Scripture understandable, teachable, and livable in the age of artificial intelligence.


Why This Matters

We are entering a time where AI will shape how people learn, think, and even interpret truth.

If Scripture is not structured, searchable, and understandable within these systems…

it risks being ignored, misrepresented, or lost in the noise.

GCB solves that.

We are building:

  1. A complete concordance system across the 81-book Ethiopian Canon
  2. A knowledge graph of Scripture designed for AI and human understanding
  3. A curriculum pipeline through SydTek University and SydTek Scholars
  4. A global distribution engine through books, videos, datasets, and open repositories

This isn’t theory.

It’s already in motion.


What Makes This Different

Most people read the Bible.

Very few are trained to:

  1. Understand it deeply
  2. Connect it across books
  3. Apply it to life
  4. Teach it to others

GCB changes that using a simple but powerful framework:

Mirror → Water → Fire

  1. Mirror — See the truth
  2. Water — Be transformed by the truth
  3. Fire — Live the truth

This is how we move from reading Scripture…

to becoming a living testimony of it.


Why I’m Raising Funds

We are building infrastructure—not just content.

Your support will help us:

  1. Expand the canonical index and concordance system
  2. Produce long-form teaching content and field research (Museum of the Bible, The Mount)
  3. Develop AI-ready datasets for Scripture
  4. Launch education pathways and certification programs
  5. Scale distribution across platforms like YouTube, GitHub, and academic repositories

Every dollar pushes this from a project…

to a permanent system.


The Vision

This is bigger than me.

This is about creating a digital inheritance of Scripture that:

  1. Cannot be erased
  2. Can be taught globally
  3. Can be understood across generations
  4. Can be accessed by both humans and AI

We call it:

👉 Becoming the Fifth Gospel

A life that reflects Christ so clearly… it can be read.


Final Word

If you believe Scripture should not just survive the AI age-but lead within it…

Then you’re not just donating.

You’re helping build the foundation.


Support the Mission

Join us in building the Goldstonian Concordance Bible.

Let’s make the Word searchable, teachable, and livable for the world.


Proof of Work

Canonical Index: https://github.com/GoldstonianConcordanceBible


The MOOC Education Hub: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGoldstonianConcordanceBible/playlists


Academic Citations/Datasets:

Georgetown University: https://repository.digital.georgetown.edu/handle/10822/1106844?q=goldstonian


Figshare: https://figshare.com/articles/dataset/Untitled_Ite_b_Goldstonian_Concordance_Bible_GCB_Canonical_Index_Machine-Readable_Masterfile_v2026-01-26_b_/31158652?file=61401223


Zenodo: https://zenodo.org/records/18934278


Morgan Stanley Pitch:

https://www.youtube.com/live/zn6Z_xxF6Dc?si=GEkfpZjbJXklxQeX

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