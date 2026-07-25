The glue of my good lifeHello, my name is Summer,

Hello, my name is Summer, and I'm currently rebuilding my life in sobriety.

Today, my biggest tool for staying on track is my car. I live in a sober living program in Nashville and work long hours as a DoorDash driver, often from dawn until dusk. Every day, I rely on my vehicle to get to work, attend recovery-related commitments, and continue moving forward in my new life.

Unfortunately, my car has taken a beating from the miles I drive and the rough roads and potholes I encounter daily. Right now, it desperately needs new tires, struts, and several other repairs to remain safe and reliable.

As someone working hard to create a better future, asking for help isn't easy. But I know that sometimes recovery means accepting support when it's needed. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward repairing my vehicle so I can continue working, supporting myself, and staying focused on my sobriety journey.Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep me in your thoughts, your support means more than you know.

With gratitude,

Summer