In this uncertain season, the Gleason family deeply needs the love and support of their family, friends, and community - spiritually, emotionally, physically, and financially. They are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and encouragement they have already received, and they thank each of you from the bottom of their hearts. Above all, their greatest prayer is one of thanksgiving for all of you.

Last week, the Gleason family traveled to Minnesota for a family wedding. Due to Liam’s hospitalization in Denver, they had to travel separately. Thankfully, Adam and Liam were reunited with the rest of the family late Thursday night in Minnesota. Sadly, shortly after arriving, Liam became very ill and began vomiting. On Saturday morning, he was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, where he was later transferred to the PICU. On Tuesday, 5/26, Liam underwent surgery to repair a bowel obstruction. While he is now on the road to recovery, he is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week.

On 5/26, Adam, Aidan, and Emma returned home to Denver, making the heartbreaking decision to leave Liz and Liam behind while Liam continues receiving care. The separation has been incredibly difficult for the entire family.

There are several meaningful ways we can support the Gleasons during this time. First and foremost, please pray for Liam’s complete recovery, for safe travels back to Colorado when he is discharged, and for strength, peace, and unity for Liz and Adam as they navigate this difficult season together.

Second, a MealTrain has been organized to support the family members back home in Denver. The link can be found through their Substack blog.

Finally, this unexpected medical crisis has created significant financial strain for Liz and Adam. Time away from work has meant lost income, while medical expenses and additional travel costs continue to grow. We have created this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease those burdens so they can focus fully on caring for Liam and supporting their children during this challenging time.

Every prayer, donation, meal, and act of kindness makes a difference and is deeply appreciated by the Gleason family. Thank you for surrounding them with love, support, and generosity.