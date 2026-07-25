The future of the children I Le futur des enfants

Thank you for your consciousness and your action; adopting a strategic, solution-focused approach is what is needed for the future of the children. Your monthly support is invaluable; it allows me to breathe and to remain firmly focused on what I need to do and achieve. Thank you for considering this recurring contribution and for providing me with the stability I need to continue my work.





Merci pour votre conscience et votre action, être en mode solution stratégique est ce qu'il faut pour le futur des enfants. De me supporter mensuellement a une immense valeur, elle me permet de respirer, d'être bien ancrée sur ce que je dois faire et accomplir. Merci de considérer cette contribution récurrente et de m'apporter un équilibre nécessaire à la poursuite de mes actions.