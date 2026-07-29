The Future of Smarter Healthcare

Barnes Healthcare AI is an innovative healthcare technology startup focused on making healthcare billing, scheduling, and patient communication simpler, more transparent, and more affordable. Our mission is to use artificial intelligence to help patients better understand their medical costs before treatment, reduce unexpected bills, streamline insurance verification, and improve communication between patients and healthcare providers. Every day, millions of people struggle with confusing medical bills, long wait times, and administrative challenges that create stress and financial hardship. Barnes Healthcare AI aims to bridge that gap by developing a user-friendly platform that empowers patients with clear information while helping healthcare organizations operate more efficiently. Funds raised through this campaign will support software development, security infrastructure, regulatory compliance, testing, and the launch of our first working platform. With your support, we can build a solution that improves transparency, increases trust in healthcare, and helps patients make informed decisions about their care. Every contribution brings us one step closer to transforming the healthcare experience for families across the country.