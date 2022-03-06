The Founders Movie: A Cinematic Docudrama

America's Founders risked everything — their fortunes, their families, their lives — because they believed God had called them to something that had never been done before.

Their words still exist. Their letters, their speeches, their private journals. But most Americans have never heard them.





The Founders changes that.





This cinematic docudrama brings figures like John Adams, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin back to life through dramatic, historically authentic interviews drawn directly from their own writings. No Hollywood filter. No modern agenda. Just the Founders — in their own words — remembering the most dangerous and consequential decisions of their lives.





Why This Matters Now





There is a generation growing up that has never been taught where their freedoms came from — or the faith that sustained the men who secured them. Homeschool families, Christian schools, and civics educators are hungry for content that tells the truth about America's founding. The Founders was built to fill that gap.





This is not a textbook. It's a film. Cinematic. Emotional. Built to be experienced, not just studied.





Why We Need You





This project is funded by people like you — not studios, not networks, not gatekeepers with an agenda. Crowdfunding keeps this film independent and faithful to the historical voices it represents. Although our targeted production budget is $250K, a $10K initial campaign here helps with getting us with the early on work.





Your gift today helps develop the script, build the visual world, and bring this story closer to completion. The budget is larger, but it starts here — with people who believe this story matters.





The American experiment was never guaranteed. Every generation inherits the responsibility to understand it, protect it, and pass it on.





Be part of the generation that tells the truth.

Learn more at www.thefoundersmovie.com