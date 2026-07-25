The Forgotten Elderly: A Crisis Hidden in Sight

The Forgotten Elderly: A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight





Our goal is to raise $85,000 to purchase the first ADA-accessible mobile vending trailer that will create dignified work opportunities for elderly people with disabilities.





There is a segment of our society that is almost invisible, yet desperately needs our help.





These are elderly men and women—most of them widows—who have lost their spouses, live with physical limitations, and have little or no family support. When their spouses passed away, many saw their Social Security income reduced dramatically. Today, they struggle to pay for food, utilities, medications, property taxes, and in some cases the mortgages on the modest homes they spent their lives building.





Many are still willing to work. They simply need work that matches their abilities. Unfortunately, those opportunities are almost nonexistent.





They are doing everything they can to hold on, quietly facing hardship with dignity. Their struggle is rarely seen, but it is very real.





Many years ago, while working on a construction project near the Santa Monica Pier, I met an elderly woman in a wheelchair sitting beneath a beach umbrella with a box of squirt guns on her lap.





She wasn’t selling them in the traditional sense. She offered them for a small refundable deposit. Most people simply left the deposit as a gift because they admired her determination.





Over the months, we became friends. She shared that she and five other elderly women—each facing similar financial hardships after losing their spouses—had created this simple business to help one another survive. Each worked only one day a week, allowing them to earn an income while accommodating medical appointments, physical limitations, and family responsibilities.





When I asked how successful it had become, she smiled and told me she earned around $40,000 a year working just one day each week.





Life moved on, and I eventually lost touch with her.





Years later, I met another elderly widow who had been working as a store greeter because her Social Security income wasn’t enough to live on. As her health declined, she could no longer stand for long periods and lost her job. Eventually, she had to sell her home and move into a small apartment because she simply couldn’t afford to stay.





At that moment, I remembered the woman on the Santa Monica Pier.

I realized there might be a way to help not just one person—but many.

Since then, I have spent months researching, planning, and building this idea the right way.





I formed a Texas LLC, registered the business, obtained a resale license, and contacted beach, lake, river, city, and state authorities throughout Texas. Their response has been overwhelmingly encouraging. They believe this is a unique concept that serves a worthwhile purpose and have shown me how to apply for the necessary permits.





I also conducted a public acceptance test.

I set up a beach umbrella with a display explaining the concept. Although I wasn’t yet authorized to distribute products, hundreds of people stopped to ask questions. The response was overwhelming. Everyone I spoke with said they would gladly support and use the program and even recommend it to others.





The testing also revealed something important.





Simply placing elderly workers under beach umbrellas isn’t practical.





The Texas heat is too intense, and public restrooms are often far away.





To make this opportunity safe, comfortable, and accessible, we need a custom-built, air-conditioned, ADA-compliant concession trailer with an accessible restroom. This will allow elderly individuals, including those who use wheelchairs, to work with dignity in a safe environment.





The trailer, equipment, generator, and accessibility features represent the largest obstacle to launching this project. The estimated cost ranges from approximately $65,000 to over $100,000—far beyond what I can afford alone.





That is why I am asking for your help.





Your donation is not simply buying a trailer.





It is helping elderly widows and widowers regain dignity, independence, purpose, and the opportunity to earn an honest income despite their physical limitations.





Instead of watching their savings disappear, worrying about losing their homes, or wondering how they will pay for medicine or groceries, they will have a chance to help themselves.





Every contribution—large or small—brings us one step closer to giving forgotten seniors a chance to work, serve their communities, and regain hope.





Please join me in making this vision a reality.





Together, we can prove that growing older should never mean being forgotten.





Thank you for your kindness, your compassion, and your support.