I have been having a rough year tried to refinance the house and the people doing it messed it up so now I need money to help make the house payment and pay medical bills. I only hope is people out there they understand. I realize I’m not the only one out there through the hardship, any amount will be accepted appreciated and I will say God bless you for your service to mankind. My wife passed away with cancer. I had a car accident that almost killed me and out of work now I’m back to work. It’s gonna take a while to get back on my feet a little bit so every little penny will and I know the good Lord Bible say thank you as I did.