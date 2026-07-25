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The Dodsons Partnership 2026

Goal$124,000 USD
Raised$3,325 USD

Fundraiser created byJacob Dodson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jacob Dodson

The Dodsons Partnership 2026

Reached 10% of our goal through offline and online partnerships. Total now has been dropped from $140k to $124k to show this.

God is good and we hope to continue this momentum moving forward. Please share with your church families!







Unconditionally following the Lord through formative training, ministry leadership, and hospitality.


“Hello, we are the Dodson family of five (Jacob and Elizabeth, with our daughters Abigail, Olivia, and Hannah) Our journey began quietly years ago when we lost our child to S.I.D.S. God was faithful to us during this time, but we learned a deep respect for contentment and feared asking for anything else. In time, the Lord approached us with an 'ask from me' proposition. Scared, but willing, we asked the Lord to send us into the next season of life to start making Kingdom impacts. He made good on this request!


At first, the door opened for Oxford University. Way out of our wildest dreams would we think to begin there. We sold every earthly possession we could and bought one way tickets. Then doors opened in ministry almost immediately after arrival. Then doors opened for even more ministry, not just in the church, but in our home. The Lord did not waste time and we continue to be ALL-IN.


Our vision is to graduate Elizabeth from Oxford with the Masters she is pursuing while simultaneously gaining priceless ministry experience. Then we will join/start church teams or non-profits as the Lord will open those doors at the right time. The need for trained and qualified church staff/missionaries has never been higher as more and more people are discovering a life for Christ both in the USA, UK, and around the world.


So what stands in our way? Resource. We sold everything, yes, which bought us two years of our own funded efforts, but this season was never going to be on our own efforts alone. We will be out of our own funds before the next calendar school year approaches. So as we end this year strong, sharing the Gospel in university, in the streets, and in our home, we need partnerships to continue this work. Please pray for us as we stretch our faith in a brand new parts of Kingdom work and consider partnering with us during this time. See breakdown below.


As funds begin to accumulate on this platform and off, we will update and inform to the highest level of transparency we can.


Simple cost break downs:

  1. School Costs - $56,000 - This covers the theological education and formative training at the university. Costs include actual tuition/fees (posted on university site for reference), study materials, and smaller things like school lunch.
  2. Housing & Living Costs - $64,000 - This provides us housing in the most affordable part of Oxford, groceries, homeschooling resources, and daily family needs such as medications and second hand shopping. This also includes tithe and offerings.
  3. Travel & Transportation - $20,000 - Covers required travel related to lawful VISA requirements, ministry travel, housing abroad, and local transport throughout the year.

Total: $140,000

Please ask and expect a detailed answer for any of the above categories. I would love to share as much as I can concerning these things and how we strive for frugal living during this time.

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