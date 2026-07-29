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Welcome to the 4th industrial revolution

Fundraiser created byJason McNeil

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jason McNeil

Welcome to the 4th industrial revolution

🚨 Welcome to the 4th Industrial Revolution — Let’s Build The Future Together.

We are living through a moment that will define the next 50 years of human connection.

Right now… we are trapped inside our screens.

Every day, billions of people scroll endlessly through 2D feeds—disconnected from the real world, from each other, and from themselves. Social media was supposed to bring us closer. Instead, it has made us isolated, distracted, and alone.

That ends now.

My name is Mr. McNeil, and I believe it’s time to break the screen—to pull our digital lives out of the flat world and bring them back into reality.

Introducing our platform: a mobile-first Augmented Reality (AR) social platform designed to get people outside, exploring, and truly connecting again.

Imagine this:

You’re walking down your street…

You lift your phone…

And suddenly the world comes alive.

You discover real people around you who share your interests.

You unlock hidden AR quests in parks, cities, and neighborhoods.

You interact with games, stories, and experiences layered directly onto reality.

This isn’t an escape from life.

This is an upgrade to life.

While Big Tech is pushing us toward isolation—trapped in rooms with heavy headsets—OmniVerse is built to do the opposite:

👉 Get you outside

👉 Connect you with real people

👉 Turn everyday life into an adventure

We are combining AI, AR, and decentralized technology to create something never done before:

A world where digital ownership meets physical reality—where you can own, build, and monetize digital spaces tied to real-world locations.

This is bigger than an app.

This is a movement to redefine how humans connect.

And it starts now.


💰 Where Your Support Goes — Building the Future Together

Building a real-world AR universe is not a small idea—it’s infrastructure for the future.

Every dollar you contribute directly fuels the creation of OmniVerse and accelerates our ability to bring this vision to life.

Here’s exactly where your support goes:

🔹 Platform Development

Core AR systems, mobile app engineering, and user experience design

🔹 Cloud & Infrastructure

Scalable servers, real-time data processing, and global accessibility

🔹 AI Integration

Smart discovery, personalized experiences, and intelligent interactions

🔹 Security & Decentralization

Protecting users, digital ownership, and future-proof architecture

🔹 Team Expansion

Engineers, designers, and creators building this ecosystem

🔹 Launch & Growth

Marketing, community building, and global rollout

This isn’t just funding an app.

You are helping build:

  1. A new layer of the internet
  2. A new way to connect in the real world
  3. A new digital economy tied to physical space

By backing OmniVerse today, you become more than a supporter:

You become an early architect of the future.

If this vision resonates with you:

👉 Back this campaign today

👉 Share it with your network

👉 Help us make this go viral

Because the future isn’t something we wait for.

It’s something we build—together.


Join us : https://discord.gg/wFWmpdqxF

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