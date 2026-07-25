The Depth of Love

We are a small faith based film production company called, Burning Heart Films (Luke 24:32). We were given a vision by God to write a script in a short film format about a Christian family of four and their struggles dealing with a bipolar mother. We explore the difficulties this condition brings to her with relationships, trying different medications, dealing with insurance companies and advice from well meaning friends, family and doctors (the experts). How we cope and enjoy the victories along way. Where there is love, there is hope. We also look at the marriage vows in a Christian marriage and what a Pastor has to say. What does commitment mean? What is love? I know the characters in this story because I have lived it, as my wife is bipolar and this is our story. The script is complete. We will start shooting in September. It will be a five day shoot. I’m a retired film crew worker of 30 years. I will direct this film. I have written several scripts. I have a professional editor. I am working with a Director of Photography from BIOLA University. Some of the crew and equipment will come from BIOLA. I’m a graduate of BIOLA myself. We plan to show the film at festivals and bring bipolar awareness and Christ’s model of marriage commitment to communities around the world.