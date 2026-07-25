The Cursed Car

I didn’t want to have to do this again. This is now my third GiveSendGo campaign related to a vehicle I’ve owned. But after everything that has happened over the past three years, I am at a point where I genuinely need help to move forward.





What I’ve dealt with doesn’t feel normal. It has been one setback after another, and it has taken a real toll—financially, mentally, and practically.





You may remember the problems I had with my old PT Cruiser. Some of those issues were due to age, but not all. One situation, in particular, was extremely unusual.





In October 2023, I lost my car key and fob at Trader Joe’s. It completely disappeared. I checked everywhere multiple times. I always kept it in my pocket, so this made no sense.

Thankfully, my apartment keys were on a separate ring.





Because I couldn’t access the car, it had to be broken into and towed home. I went back to Trader Joe’s the next day, but the key was never found. I had to replace it.





Even after that, the PT Cruiser continued having serious electrical problems. It would shut off while I was driving, which was dangerous. I tried to get it fixed, but no mechanic would take the job.





By December 2023, I had no choice but to sell it to the state. Around that same time, a friend generously gave me a Hyundai Accent.

I thought things were turning around—but they weren’t.





Just one month later, in early 2024, the Accent was vandalized, causing about $2,000 in damage. I raised some funds, but I still had to take on debt to repair it because I only had liability insurance at the time. After that, I upgraded my coverage.





In May 2024, I was stopped behind another car when my attention slipped, and I rolled into it. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and insurance covered the damage.

Then came 2025—the hardest year of all.

There were six separate incidents involving this car: three break-ins, two hit-and-run accidents while it was parked, and another accident where I fell asleep and rolled into someone’s car again. One of the break-ins forced me to pay out of pocket to replace the ignition and a door lock.





That last accident left my car no longer street legal.





Now, in 2026, things have escalated even further.





On June 29, I went out to clean the car because I had a potential buyer. When I tried to unlock the door, I saw that the lock had been twisted sideways. Someone had attempted to break in again. They didn’t get in—but the damage means I can’t even access my own car.





Because I used AAA so many times last year, I’ve already maxed out my service calls. It will cost me another $100 just to have someone come out and open the door.





The car itself still runs, but I can’t legally drive it—and I can’t sell it without paying it off and getting the title.





I also need to be honest: my insurance had lapsed just days before my last accident at the end of 2025. No one was hurt, thankfully, but it made an already difficult situation worse. What makes this even harder is that just weeks before, a friend had helped me by buying a new battery, and I had just paid for an oil change and new wipers.





At this point, this situation is urgent.

This car is no longer helping me—it’s holding me back. It’s costing me money I don’t have, limiting my mobility, and preventing me from moving forward.





Right now, I rely on buses, Ubers, and Lyfts just to get to church and to the place where I volunteer. I’ve lost a significant amount of independence.





My goal is simple and time-sensitive: I need to pay off this car so I can sell it and finally be done with it. I may be able to get about $1,000 for it, but I can’t take that step until the balance is cleared and I have the title in hand.

There has been one small positive—I now walk to the gym instead of driving, and that has been good for me. But overall, this situation is not sustainable.





I am asking for help so I can finally close this chapter and move forward with stability.

If you’re able to give, even a small amount would make a real difference right now. If you’re not able to donate, I would truly appreciate your prayers.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer.