The Crisis: My Livelihood Has Been Seized

My name is Kristina. I am writing this out of absolute necessity to help my household survive an unexpected and devastating financial crisis.

​Recently, Bank of America intercepted and seized my entire direct-deposited Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) check—money that is protected by federal law—to satisfy a negative balance caused by an unauthorized fraud dispute. This seizure has left my family without our primary means of support for food, utilities, and daily necessities.

​The Legal Facts

I am currently fighting this in every way possible:

​Federal Law: I am asserting my rights under 42 U.S.C. § 407, which strictly exempts Social Security benefits from internal bank offsets, garnishment, or seizure. ​State Law: Under Washington State law (RCW 6.15.020), government benefits are explicitly protected from seizure by legal process. ​Regulatory Action: I have filed formal investigations with both the CFPB (Complaint ID: 260517-32801274) and the OCC (Case Number: CS0439528).

​While the bank has been forced to reopen the underlying fraud claims, they are dragging out their corporate processes, leaving us in a critical gap. I have already taken the necessary steps to secure my future deposits with a new financial institution, but the immediate wreckage remains.

​How You Can Help

I am looking for help to bridge this gap while the federal investigation forces Bank of America to correct this error. If you are in a position to help, any contribution—or even a share of this link—would be a lifeline for my family.

​Your generosity is not just helping us survive this month; it is standing with me in the fight for consumer rights against institutional overreach. Thank you for your time, your kindness, and for sharing my story.