The Cottingham family

Life can change in an instant. A very good friend of mine, Mark recently underwent major neck surgery for an herniated disc and now faces at least 8 weeks without being able to work. As the sole provider for his family, this unexpected setback has placed a tremendous financial burden on them. His wife Megan stays home to lovingly homeschool their 2 boys, making it impossible to replace that lost income overnight.

If you're able, please consider supporting their donation page. Every contribution—big or small—and every share can make a meaningful difference as they focus on healing instead of worrying about how they'll make ends meet. Thank you for showing them they're not facing this alone.