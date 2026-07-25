The Cost of Silence

I am a childhood victim of my priest. This has taken such a toll on me it is hard to quantify the damage. I have fallen into deep depressive states and coped through drugs and alcohol for the majority of my life. I sabotaged a large number of opportunities and wasting a very large potential by never talking about this and shoving down my feelings trying to be the man, husband, and father I was pretending to be. Strength is not holding this all inside and it rotted my soul to the core. I had to be revived 7 times from over dosing. I have drunken myself so sick that I was on the door of shutting down. None of that brought me any healing or comfort in fact it just made me feel like the failure I told myself I was. I have been on the road back for 8 years now and I have found that road very rocky and it’s pretty difficult to just survive in this world coming from the place I am. I am opening this account to try and find my survival with food and shelter while I write a book about my story I hopes that I can help someone out there navigate this trauma in a better and more productive way while also showing that there is hope for people who were victimized as a child. Please donate anything you can and if you can not your prayers are also needed just as badly. Thank you for your time and anything you can do to help