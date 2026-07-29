THE COST OF NURSING PACRATIC CANCER PATIENT





Rev.Andrew Mutuma African methodist episcopal church ( fountin Chapel ) Vancouver

My life changed when my wife was diagnosed with Pacratic cancer in 2024 June at surrey memorial hospital British columbia Canada.She was given six months to live .Her treament was from Natural to convention .Natural treatment was not covered by insurance so i spent from my pocket this was the most expensive treament for her daily spending was 500 dollers .while convention was covered partly by insurence but some of medication was out pocket. We left for kenya 26th january 2026 and spent 7weeks in and out of hospital.cherenganyi and lifecare in kenya.She died 19th February 2026 leaving behind funeral costs .the cost totals to 70,000.00 thousands the funds are to cover cost both in kenya and canada .for now rent in arreas 21000 from January to date . Your support will help the family recover and get normal .thank you.