The Community Comeback

Dear Valued Clients,





As many of you may know, The DRIPBaR Charlottesville is currently navigating an unexpected and difficult situation that has temporarily paused our operations. While we are limited in what we can discuss publicly, we are working closely with legal counsel and remain committed to handling this process responsibly and professionally. Our greatest hope is to return to serving the community we love as soon as possible. Several clients and friends have reached out asking how they can support us during this time. In response, we have created a private support page to help offset ongoing legal and operational expenses as we work toward reopening. Your support, encouragement, and understanding mean more to us than words can express.





With gratitude,

Loretta & The DRIPBaR Charlottesville Team