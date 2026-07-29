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The Climate Walker: Malta to India

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTheClimateWalker LLC

Fundraiser funds will be received by https://theclimatewalker.com/

The Climate Walker: Malta to India

Every morning, I wake up in a new place, put on my backpack, and continue walking

toward India.

My name is Jaydip Lakhankiya, and I am The Climate Walker.

I am walking approximately 12,000 km from Malta to India, crossing around 20

countries over about 18 months, to raise awareness about climate change, waste,

pollution, and environmental responsibility.

Every day on the road, I collect one bag of garbage.

I know one bag of garbage will not solve the climate crisis. But it is real. It is visible. It is

something anyone can understand. It is my way of showing that climate action does not

always have to begin with something large. Sometimes it begins with one person, one

road, one step, and one small act of responsibility.

This journey is not adventure tourism.

It is a climate awareness campaign through visible daily action.

I started this journey because I did not want to only speak about climate change from a

distance. I wanted to live the message on the road. I wanted to meet people, walk

through communities, collect waste, document the journey, and remind others that every

person can do something.

Some days are beautiful. Some days are exhausting.

I walk through cities, villages, rural roads, borders, unfamiliar places, and long stretches

where I must depend on faith, discipline, kindness, and support from others.

There are days when I feel strong. There are days when my feet hurt, my body is tired,

the weather is difficult, and the road feels very long. But I continue because I believe

this message matters.

This GiveSendGo page is a place for people who want to support, encourage, pray for, and walk alongside this mission in spirit.Your support helps keep the journey safe, documented, and moving forward. It helps with basic needs such as food, clean water, safe rest, walking gear, first-aid supplies, mobile communication, filming, cleanup supplies, and emergency support when unexpected challenges happen on the road. But your support is more than financial.


Your prayers, encouragement, shares, messages, and connections can make a real

difference.

One person may be able to offer a safe place to sleep.

One person may connect me with a local cleanup group.

One person may share the campaign with someone who can help.

One person may send a message of encouragement on a difficult day.

One person may decide to collect a bag of garbage in their own community.

That is how a simple mission grows.

This walk is about more than distance. It is about responsibility, humility, human

connection, and shared purpose.

I am walking from Malta to India with one simple belief:

Every step can carry a message, and every person can do something.

If this mission speaks to you, I invite you to support it in whatever way you can.

You can give.

You can pray.

You can share.

You can encourage.

You can connect me with people along the route.

You can take action in your own community.

Thank you for supporting The Climate Walker.

Thank you for helping carry this message across countries.

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