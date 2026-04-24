The Chariots of Mercy

Dear Kingdom Family,





We serve a God of advancement and territorial expansion. The Great Commission commands us to 'Go into all the world,' but to 'Go,' we must be mobilized.





Currently, our missionary assignments across the mainly rural areas and by extension urban cities around the middlebelt, south south and north east of Nigeria has slowed down due to logistics unavailability. The harvest is truly plenteous, but our physical reach is being restricted by a lack of dependable ministry transportation.





We are establishing a demand for a dedicated "Mission Vehicle". We need to raise $6500 (8,916,050 naira) to fully fund this tool for the harvest field.





According to Romans 10:15, 'How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace.'We are asking you to help give those 'beautiful feet' wheels. When you back this chariot, you become a full legal partner in every soul saved, every life restored, and every territory occupied.





We decree that as you supply this need, your own storehouses will experience an unstoppable flow of supernatural abundance. Thank you for your covenant support!





Shalom!