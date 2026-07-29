The Campbell Family Crisis Fund

Unforeseen and sudden abandonment has left the Campbell family's world shattered.





On April 12, their husband and father walked away from the home, leaving Sonja and her children to suddenly carry the full weight of financial survival alone. Promising only 2 months of support, he has left Sonja - working a part-time job while raising and homeschooling her family - to shoulder mortgage, bills, and now mounting legal costs with only the help of her 19-year-old son, Liam.





To make an already painful situation even harder, Sonja has no immediate family support. Her parents have passed away, leaving her to navigate this season without the usual safety net of parental or sibling support.





Now in the middle of an unexpected divorce she never wanted, Sonja is fighting to keep her family stable while searching for a full-time job and trusting God through an overwhelming season of uncertainty.





Even in this hardship, the Campbell family is holding onto faith.





"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." - Psalm 34:18





We are asking our community to stand with the Campbell family in prayer and financial support as they rebuild their lives with hope, faith, and trust in God's provision.