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The Buried Talent

Goal$13,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJamie Reese

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jamie Reese

The Buried Talent



For 20 years, I've served as an educator and ministry leader, and for a short time, hospice chaplain here in Muncie, Indiana. I'm currently pursuing my Ph.D. in Psychology: Theology. This past year, I stepped away from teaching and hospice chaplaincy to obey a lifelong calling to write and create for the sake of evangelism and discipleship.


Truth or Prayer

A podcast and interactive discipleship toolkit built on one idea: take the mechanics of "Truth or Dare" and turn them toward vulnerable testimony, Scripture, and prayer.


Podcast Season 1, Episode 1 drops October 26 along with a companion Bible Study/Devotional book.


Truth or Prayer toolkit prototype is a physical card-and-wheel box set for individuals, small groups, evangelism, and discipleship.


Here's what's needed to get there:

  1. Studio-grade recording equipment to produce the podcast
  2. Printing and materials for the toolkit prototype
  3. Legal setup to launch this ministry properly
  4. Self-publishing Season 1 Companion Devotional.


My ultimate goal is $13,500. The first $6,500 gets the podcast recorded and launched on time. Every dollar past that builds out the toolkit and puts it into more hands.


A gift for our partners: every partner who gives at any level before the podcast airs will receive a bound copy of our season 1 companion Devotional, once it's published.


"The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few." Help me find the workers and replenish the storehouse.


In Christ, 


Jamie Reese

M.A. Christian Theology;

Ph.D. Candidate, Psychology: Theology Founder, Truth or Prayer



Follow Truth or Prayer on Facebook for updates, sneak peeks, and prayer requests.


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