The Buried Talent









For 20 years, I've served as an educator and ministry leader, and for a short time, hospice chaplain here in Muncie, Indiana. I'm currently pursuing my Ph.D. in Psychology: Theology. This past year, I stepped away from teaching and hospice chaplaincy to obey a lifelong calling to write and create for the sake of evangelism and discipleship.





Truth or Prayer

A podcast and interactive discipleship toolkit built on one idea: take the mechanics of "Truth or Dare" and turn them toward vulnerable testimony, Scripture, and prayer.





Podcast Season 1, Episode 1 drops October 26 along with a companion Bible Study/Devotional book.





Truth or Prayer toolkit prototype is a physical card-and-wheel box set for individuals, small groups, evangelism, and discipleship.





Here's what's needed to get there:

Studio-grade recording equipment to produce the podcast Printing and materials for the toolkit prototype Legal setup to launch this ministry properly Self-publishing Season 1 Companion Devotional.





My ultimate goal is $13,500. The first $6,500 gets the podcast recorded and launched on time. Every dollar past that builds out the toolkit and puts it into more hands.





A gift for our partners: every partner who gives at any level before the podcast airs will receive a bound copy of our season 1 companion Devotional, once it's published.





"The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few." Help me find the workers and replenish the storehouse.





In Christ,





Jamie Reese

M.A. Christian Theology;

Ph.D. Candidate, Psychology: Theology Founder, Truth or Prayer









Follow Truth or Prayer on Facebook for updates, sneak peeks, and prayer requests.



