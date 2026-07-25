The Bryan Family

Our beloved sister Kiera (NKJV QUEEN) and her husband, Steve, recently welcomed their beautiful baby girl into the world a wonderful blessing for their family. While they have been celebrating the joy of new life, they have also experienced heartbreaking loss. In a very short period of time, they have endured the passing of two beloved family members.

Between taking time away from work to care for their newborn and being with family during these unexpected losses, they are now facing significant financial hardship.





We are coming together to support Kiera, Steve, and their family during this difficult season. Any financial gift, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden of everyday expenses, and help them get back on their feet during this time.

If you feel led to give, please consider donating using the link below. Above all, we ask that you keep Kiera, Steve, their new baby, and their entire family in your prayers as they navigate both the joy of welcoming new life and the sorrow of saying goodbye to loved ones.

Thank you for your generosity, love, and prayers.