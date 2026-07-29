The Bruno Family Needs Your Help

Sgt. Marc Bruno, a 15-year veteran of the Fresno Fire Department in California and a former U.S. Marine who served in Iraq, is currently out of work without pay after a serious on-duty fire incident.

Marc’s wife Caley and their children — Logan (6), Lola (7), and Leo (4) — are feeling the hardship as bills pile up with no income for mortgage, taxes, groceries, and daily expenses.

We’re raising funds to help support his family and maintain a stable home until Marco can return to work.

Marc has a strong service record with no prior discipline and previously served on the Special Operations Team.

Please consider donating to help Caley and the kids through this difficult time.

This GiveSendGo campaign was started and authorized by Fresno City Firefighters IAFF Local 202.



