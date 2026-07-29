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The Broken Rebuilding Men Through Christ

Goal$85,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamuel Priddy

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Broken

The Broken Rebuilding Men Through Christ

There are countless men walking around every day carrying invisible weight.


Some are addicted.

Some are angry.

Some are lonely.

Some are spiritually numb.

Some are silently losing battles nobody knows about.


Many of them smile in public while privately feeling broken, purposeless, ashamed, exhausted, or completely disconnected from God.


The Broken was created for those people.


This mission began from a deep realization that modern culture has left many men isolated, distracted, addicted, spiritually weak, and emotionally lost. Too many men feel like they have nobody they can speak honestly with. Too many are searching for purpose in places that only leave them emptier.


The Broken exists to create honest Christian conversations about faith, discipline, masculinity, healing, spiritual warfare, addiction, identity, purpose, relationships, mental struggles, and rebuilding life through Christ.


This project will include:

- A faith-based podcast

- YouTube content

- Short-form motivational videos

- Christian teaching and discussion

- Digital guides and practical resources

- Men's support and accountability material

- Community outreach and encouragement

- Future mentorship/community initiatives


The vision is not to create shallow inspirational content.

The vision is to create truthful, practical, spiritually grounded content that genuinely helps people change direction in their lives.


To do this well, professional equipment, software, marketing, editing, operations, and support systems are needed. Consistency also requires enough financial stability to dedicate serious time and energy toward building this mission without constantly being pulled away by financial pressure and survival stress.


Funds raised through this campaign will go toward:

- Recording and production equipment

- Cameras, microphones, lighting, editing systems

- Podcast and media software

- AI and productivity tools

- Website and online platform development

- Marketing and outreach

- Social media management

- Digital product creation

- Operational costs

- Ministry growth and future expansion

- Personal financial stability that allows consistent ministry work


The goal is to build something that reaches people honestly and powerfully.


Not polished perfection.

Not fake motivational speaking.

Not prosperity gospel entertainment.


Just truth.

Truth for people who feel lost.

Truth for people trying to rebuild.

Truth for people who still believe God can restore what feels destroyed.


If this mission speaks to you, your support genuinely helps make it possible.


Whether through donations, prayer, sharing this campaign, or simply believing in the vision, every bit of support helps build something meant to reach people who may feel forgotten.


God restores broken things.

That is the entire heartbeat behind this mission.

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