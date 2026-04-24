THE BRILLIANT BUT NEEDY STUDENT

I was with my uncle when I was in junior high school, after I have completed my basic education and even before then,I used to help him in both his farming and business activities. After the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (B.E.C.E),I worked tirelessly for him just to impress my uncle support me in the secondary school.

But to my surprise, after the results were out I got aggregate 20 due to the poor circumstances of the centre. I went for my admission from in Bishop Hermann College, Kpando.

It was after that my uncle told me there was no money mean while he was putting up a new building elsewhere. I struggled and went to school late. But I never gave up.

By the support of my teachers and some people I was able to complete my secondary school.

I was awarded the best General Arts Department Student in my final year which marked the 70th anniversary of the school and I completed with aggregate 11. That was in 2022 up till now I am still no gone to school due to lack of finance.

I promise to make who ever support me proud by an excellent performance at school.