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The Branch Ministries

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKayleen Krause

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kayleen Krause

The Branch Ministries

The Branch 

Ministries



““Behold, the man whose name is The Branch. From this place he shall branch out, and he shall build the temple of the Lord. He shall bear the glory, and shall sit and rule on his throne and the council of peace shall be between them both.”


Zechariah 6: 12-13



          Do you believe God uses broken people? Do you believe broken people with a past of addiction and spiritual oppression can be radically transformed through the power of the Holy Spirit, and then become a pastor? For Tom Hughes, and Billy Crone, this was their story. God cleaned them up, turned them around and now they have the fire and zeal to bring the lost and hopeless to Jesus. 


          This same story is the case for my friend Cole Johnson. I have known Cole for about 10 years now, and I have witnessed the Holy Spirit transform my friend into a much better version of himself. So without getting into full detail about Cole’s past and traumas, he has endured much spiritual and societal persecution. However he remains faithful that the Lord will carry him through. 


           Even though we as believers exercise our faith in Christ to provide, God uses the hands and feet of Jesus to bring change into fruition. Cole is currently incarcerated at Arapahoe County Detention Center. Through this trial of incarceration, he has memorized the Bible and has ministered to many of his cell mates. He has baptized, mentored, and even touched the lives of staff who were once slaved to the system of our government. 


           Cole’s prayer and dream upon release is to build a church up at Eleven Mile State Park. He has plenty of experience building this brick and mortar church because he has done it twice before with his dad. Once in Twin Falls, Idaho and the other in Guadalupe, Mexico. This beautiful church will be named “The Branch”. Cole wants to dedicate this church building to the One who has carried him through all the ups and downs of this life. To be a sanctuary for the bride of Christ, be a pastor to the flock, and a refuge for all. 


            All of this to say, this is a fundraiser to help bring one man’s calling to Christ come to fruition. We as the hands and feet of Jesus need to unite together under one cause to build that change. The vision for this project begins with building the church building, hiring a leadership staff, ordering chairs and bibles for the sanctuary; formulated for 3 services on Sundays and a midweek on Wednesday. Baptisms can take place in the lake, if desired or have an indoor baptismal pool. Build a Habitat for Humanity ministry through the church's workshop program, and develop a food and clothing drive for needy residents. Design a greenhouse garden to grow life sustaining foods such as Mandrakes, and Balsam plants (Praying things don’t come down to that - emergency food). And finally, equipment to provide fun for all ages. 


            This is where you come in. The goal amount to be raised here is upwards of $3,000,000. This will include building materials, supplies, and a team of helpers to put all of this into place. This large investment will serve generations. Just imagine the eternal rewards each sower will reap for their time, efforts, and hard work through the process of this creation. This sanctuary is for all people. A place of safety, fellowship, and sustainment. May God bless this mission and the hands that see it through. 



“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound towards you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.


For the administration of this service not only supplies the needs of the saints, but also is abounding through many thanksgivings to God. “


                                                           2 Corinthians 9:6-8, 12




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