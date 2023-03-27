The Bowmaster Challenge: Archery Competition

The Bowmaster Challenge is a nine-episode archery competition series created and written by Coach Tim Case. The show takes 12 contestants through the three major disciplines of archery, barebow, Olympic recurve, and compound bow. Working with USA Archery coaches, the contestants will learn each discipline and complete challenges that build to a final competition testing everything they've learned in ways never seen before.





Four celebrity guests will serve as judges throughout the series, and members of the USA Archery team will offer their insights and winning strategies in each discipline. The Bowmaster Challenge will celebrate archery's universal appeal, pop culture influence, and rich history while showing the general public that archery is for everybody, no matter where they're from, their age, their background, or their abilities.





We're raising funds to bring this series to completion and ready it to air prior to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Your support will help make this vision a reality and introduce archery to audiences everywhere.