Help Us Bring The Blue Sun to Children Everywhere ☀️





As a child, I learned to love God at a young age, but I also experienced moments of rejection, self-doubt, and wondering where I belonged. Those experiences inspired me to create The Blue Sun, a faith-filled children's book series designed to help children discover their identity in Christ while building confidence, kindness, hope, and emotional awareness.





Drawing from my background in Psychology, experience teaching young children, and current work supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), I have seen how important it is for children to understand both their emotions and their God-given worth.





The Blue Sun series combines biblical truths with social-emotional learning through engaging stories and vibrant illustrations. My goal is to create books and resources that help children feel seen, valued, and loved by God while developing the confidence to shine their unique light in the world.





Your support will help fund publishing, printing, marketing, and the development of future books and educational resources.





Thank you for helping us bring faith, hope, and encouragement to children and families everywhere.





Annerose C. Duprat

Creator of The Blue Sun Series ☀️🌈