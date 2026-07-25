The best stray dog

A few days ago, about 5 km from my home, I met the sweetest stray dog I've ever seen. He started following me everywhere, as if he had been waiting for someone to notice him. I asked a few friends who live in the area, and they told me he has been wandering the same neighborhoods for years. He is probably over five years old.

His skin and coat looked very unhealthy, so I took a few photos and sent them to a veterinarian I completely trust, the same one who used to care for my own dog before he passed away. She told me that he appears to have serious skin problems and that the treatment would cost more than €500.

It breaks my heart because, unfortunately, I simply can't afford it. If I could, I wouldn't just pay for his treatment, I would bring him home, give him a safe place to sleep, and adopt him. He seems incredibly gentle and loving, and after everything he's been through, he deserves a chance to finally know what it feels like to be loved.

If anyone would like to help give this beautiful soul the life he deserves, every contribution, no matter how small, would mean the world.