GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

The Best Little Sister Ever

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCampaign Coordinator

Fundraiser funds will be received by Campaign Coordinator

The Best Little Sister Ever

My Little sister has always been the kindest, gentlest soul I’ve ever known. She’s the type of person who will feed her dogs before she eats a single bite herself. She’s spent her whole life putting others first, helping family, friends, and anyone who needed a hand without ever asking for anything in return.

The last two years have been incredibly challenging for her. She’s been through more than most people could handle, yet she kept showing up with that same kind heart and quiet strength. For the past year she’s barely been hanging on, using every last penny of her savings and leaning on her credit card just to keep the lights on and a roof over her head. She never gives up.

Now, after everything she’s endured, she’s finally been given a wonderful opportunity. A good, stable job that she’s starting soon (August 1st). This is her chance for a new beginning. But right now she’s carrying heavy weight from the past:

Her power bill is past due

This month’s house payment still needs to be made

She has a credit card bill due that she’s been using just to survive.

I wish more than anything that I could take all of this away for her. I’m on a very tight budget myself and can’t help her the way I want to. That’s why I’m reaching out with an open heart.

I would love for her to wake up on her first day at her new job feeling light, loved, and supported without the crushing worry of past-due bills, without stressing about how she’ll buy gas to get to work, and without starting her fresh start already behind. She has given so much to everyone else. I want her to be lifted up and feel relief and some peace.

If you feel it in your heart to help, even a couple of dollars would mean the world. Every single gift will go directly toward getting her caught up on these essential bills so she can walk into this new chapter with peace and hope.

She is the most amazing person I know, and I love her more than words can say. Thank you for taking the time to read her story and for any love you can send her way. It will remind her that she is deeply loved and that she doesn’t have to carry everything alone anymore. Prays are greatly appreciated as well!

From the bottom of my heart — thank you. ❤️


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve