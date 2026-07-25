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The Beavin Family

Monthly Goal$4,400 USD
Total Raised$550 USD
Raised this month$150 USD

Fundraiser created byKatie Beavin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Timothy Beavin

The Beavin Family

As a family, we have been praying and seeking the Lord as to where He is leading us next. Today, we wanted to share some exciting news about a major leap of faith our family is taking this upcoming fall.


Over the last couple of years, we have been working hard to find the right path to Tim’s dream job. After a hard season of trying out a few different directions, it’s become clear to both of us that Tim needs to pursue what he is truly passionate about: writing, directing, and producing films and writing books. Our deep desire is to create high-quality Christian content that glorifies God, tells powerful stories, and ultimately furthers the Kingdom.


As many of you know, Tim and I met while attending Calvary Chapel Bible College. That season gave both of us a strong biblical worldview—one that Tim intentionally weaves into every project he creates. However, we’ve realized that to break into the film industry and have the credibility needed to make a lasting impact, Tim needs specialized, hands-on training.


After a lot of prayer, we have decided to relocate to Lynchburg, Virginia, where Tim will be pursuing a BFA in Film Production & Creative Development at Liberty University starting this August!


This transition comes during an incredibly special season for our family. Along with bringing our son, Whittaker, along for this adventure, we are also expecting a baby girl who will be joining us right before the big move!


Because this program is a rigorous, full-time commitment, Tim will need to focus entirely on his studies. To make this possible, our family is stepping into a season of total reliance on the Lord for our daily provision. Following the biblical model of ministry partnership, we are spending this summer inviting friends and family to join our support team through prayer and financial partnership as we prepare for this next chapter.


Our Goal & Our Invitation

We have sat down and built a detailed, transparent budget for our family. To cover our modest living expenses—including rent, groceries, health insurance, transportation, and basic needs for our family—our goal is to raise $4,400 a month for this upcoming school year.


While Tim’s degree program is a 3-year journey, we want to be good stewards of your generosity, so we are simply asking our partners to commit to a 1-year partnership at this time. Next summer, we will give everyone a thorough update on Tim’s progress and our family’s needs, and reassess together if you are still able to continue supporting us for the following year.


We would be honored if you would consider partnering with our family so we can step through this open door. We are looking for:


  1. Prayer Partners: Commit to lifting up our marriage, our parenting over Whittaker and our baby girl, and Tim as he studies. Also for the Lord's will to be done in our lives.


  1. Financial Partners: Consider giving monthly for this first year (such as $25, $50, $100, or $150/month) or giving a one-time gift.


More than anything, we value your friendship in our lives and your spiritual investment in our family’s future.


Thank you so much for loving our family, praying for us, and considering partnering with us for this upcoming season.


With love and gratitude,

Tim and Katie Beavin

(Whittaker & Baby Girl)

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