Please, I just need a little help !!

Hi my name is Jenni. I currentlyLnrecognized veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq...... the beast is almost an entity of it's own, she's gotten us through two moves, across state lines and back, and out of a few other possible jam like situations ! Well the starter went out on it. Social security is doing a review..... so no check for two months. I also have four Boxers, Max, Molly, Odie, and Ginger....also Molly just gave birth to a lower of puppies, I got an eviction notice on my door, and I can't do anything without a vehicle. My mom and brother BOTH died on me this year as well...... I'm at my ropes end... if someone out there could just help a little bit, I'll gladly pay it forward when I'm back on my feet !!!!! Thank you in advance !



