The battle is much bigger than a caffe.

My Story;. My legal name is Sibeldjan Vitakic, but everyone calls me Djana. Djana is my nickname, and both names refer to the same person.I am the mother of two beautiful girls who are my greatest pride and the reason why I fight every morning. My daughters are studying hard and practicing music every day. One plays the piano, the other the violin. Their dream is to one day become successful musicians. I look at how hard they try and I promised myself that I would do everything to enable them to achieve their dreams.





Because of them, I opened a small restaurant. I believed that this job would help me to secure money for their education, instruments, competitions and travel. But the beginning was much harder than I expected. Bills, rent, food purchases and all expenses are often higher than earnings.





My husband was injured and was on sick leave for a long time, which made our lives even more difficult. And after all, we didn't give up. Every day we work from morning to night, because we believe that effort and honesty pay off in the end. I'm not looking for luxury. I just want my kids to continue their education, to have the instruments they love, and for my restaurant to survive. Any help, whether it's a donation, a share of our story, or just a kind word, means more to us than I can describe.





Thank you to everyone who believes in us and who is ready to be part of our fight. I hope that one day my girls will show with their success that no dream is too big when it is backed by love, work and faith. ❤️ From the bottom of my heart, Djana and my family.





And a bit more personal;

I feel like so much has fallen on me, and honestly, I don't even know how to catch my breath anymore.

Today I was hoping for good news from the doctor when Mirko went for his check-up. I thought, "Just a little longer and his arm will finally get better." But that wasn't the case.

Even through all of this, I haven't lost my faith in God. I still trust Him completely. It's just that it's so hard right now... so very hard. The entire responsibility for running the restaurant has fallen on my shoulders.

............…

As a friend of the family I know.. Their car is small with big responsibilities, needing repairs at the worst times. No transport, no business. They were unable to meet a bank credit payment and now the bank shut down their account. Mirko has an injured shoulder and has been getting it looked after regularly as required by his firm. Now they told him, his job has ended. Their only income is from the cafe / restaurant and it’s a difficult season.

They need a better used car.

They need to get ahead of the billing cycle, just to be able to stand up straight again.

His favor.. Lord make a way.





So I’m asking for help on their behalf.. as well. Thanks for reading this, thanks for any prayers on their account or any financial help. He can make a way.





Praying and believing for a miracle



