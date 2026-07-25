GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

The battle is much bigger than a caffe.

GoalRSD 587,038 RSD
RaisedRSD 5,000 RSD

Fundraiser created byCory Anibal

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sibeldjan Vitakić

The battle is much bigger than a caffe.

My Story;. My legal name is Sibeldjan Vitakic, but everyone calls me Djana. Djana is my nickname, and both names refer to the same person.I am the mother of two beautiful girls who are my greatest pride and the reason why I fight every morning. My daughters are studying hard and practicing music every day. One plays the piano, the other the violin. Their dream is to one day become successful musicians. I look at how hard they try and I promised myself that I would do everything to enable them to achieve their dreams.


Because of them, I opened a small restaurant. I believed that this job would help me to secure money for their education, instruments, competitions and travel. But the beginning was much harder than I expected. Bills, rent, food purchases and all expenses are often higher than earnings.


My husband was injured and was on sick leave for a long time, which made our lives even more difficult. And after all, we didn't give up. Every day we work from morning to night, because we believe that effort and honesty pay off in the end. I'm not looking for luxury. I just want my kids to continue their education, to have the instruments they love, and for my restaurant to survive. Any help, whether it's a donation, a share of our story, or just a kind word, means more to us than I can describe.


Thank you to everyone who believes in us and who is ready to be part of our fight. I hope that one day my girls will show with their success that no dream is too big when it is backed by love, work and faith. ❤️ From the bottom of my heart, Djana and my family.


And a bit more personal;

I feel like so much has fallen on me, and honestly, I don't even know how to catch my breath anymore.

Today I was hoping for good news from the doctor when Mirko went for his check-up. I thought, "Just a little longer and his arm will finally get better." But that wasn't the case.

Even through all of this, I haven't lost my faith in God. I still trust Him completely. It's just that it's so hard right now... so very hard. The entire responsibility for running the restaurant has fallen on my shoulders.

............…

As a friend of the family I know.. Their car is small with big responsibilities, needing repairs at the worst times. No transport, no business. They were unable to meet a bank credit payment and now the bank shut down their account. Mirko has an injured shoulder and has been getting it looked after regularly as required by his firm. Now they told him, his job has ended. Their only income is from the cafe / restaurant and it’s a difficult season.

They need a better used car.

 They need to get ahead of the billing cycle, just to be able to stand up straight again.

 His favor.. Lord make a way.


 So I’m asking for help on their behalf.. as well. Thanks for reading this, thanks for any prayers on their account or any financial help. He can make a way.


Praying and believing for a miracle


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve