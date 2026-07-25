The battle

Help Needed After Devastating Loss and Health Concerns

Hello, my name is Jennifer Stanley Recently, my home was burned to the ground, leaving me without shelter and essential belongings. At the same time, I have been experiencing serious health issues, including unexpected bleeding and sharp pain, which require medical attention.

I feel very alone right now and am reaching out for support. The money raised will be used primarily to cover my medical bills and related healthcare costs.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a huge difference in helping me get through this difficult time.

Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity. Your support means the world to me.



