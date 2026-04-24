Our Mission

The Barnabas Collective exists to encourage, equip, and disciple believers through biblical resources, community outreach, prayer, service, and Christ-centered products.





Inspired by Barnabas, whose name means “Son of Encouragement” (Acts 4:36), our mission is to strengthen believers in their faith, help them become rooted in God’s Word, and equip them to live lives that glorify Jesus Christ.





We believe discipleship should be practical, accessible, biblically sound, and available to individuals, families, churches, and communities.





Why We Started

In a world filled with confusion, loneliness, anxiety, and spiritual compromise, many people are searching for truth but do not know where to find it.





The Barnabas Collective was born from a desire to:

Encourage believers in their walk with Christ Equip young people to defend their faith Create biblical discipleship resources Foster genuine Christian community Serve people through prayer and practical support Share the Gospel through creative media and products





Our goal is to create resources that help people know and share Jesus more deeply.





Biblical Foundation

Acts 4:36: “Joseph, a Levite from Cyprus by birth, the one the apostles called Barnabas (which is translated Son of Encouragement).”





Barnabas consistently:

Encouraged believers Welcomed new Christians Invested in future leaders Supported ministry work Strengthened local churches





We desire to follow that same model.





What We Will Do





1. Discipleship Resources

We will create:

Bible studies Devotionals Study guides Youth discipleship curriculum Family discipleship resources Church small-group materials Biblical worldview resources Apologetics materials





Topics include:

Salvation Repentance Identity in Christ Prayer Communion Spiritual growth Defending the faith Christian service Biblical community





2. Prayer Ministry

We will provide:

Prayer request submissions Prayer teams Encouragement resources Scripture-based prayer guides





Our desire is to remind people that they are not walking through life alone.





3. Service & Volunteer Opportunities

The Barnabas Collective will connect believers with opportunities to serve their communities.





Future volunteer initiatives may include:

Community outreach projects Food distribution efforts School supply drives Clothing assistance Prayer events Local church partnerships





The Barnabas Network will focus on:

Prayer requests Volunteer matching Meal trains Transportation assistance Home cleaning assistance Hospital visitation Care for single parents Support for cancer patients Support for widows Emergency practical needs





4. Christ-Centered Store

The store will help fund discipleship efforts.





Products will include:





Fall Launch

Clothing Tote bags Stationary items Journals Scripture cards





Future Products

Bibles Books Devotionals Discipleship workbooks Family resources Church curriculum





Our 12-Month Vision





September 12 (Launch Day)

Official website launch.





This date is especially meaningful because it is also my birthday and represents the beginning of a new season of ministry and service.





Fall 2026

Launch:

Website Prayer initiative Online store First discipleship resources





January 2027

Launch children’s resources for ages:

5–8 9–11





Including:

Scripture memory tools Activity books Family discipleship guides





March 2027

Launch toddler-focused resources including:

Biblical learning activities Faith-based developmental materials Parent discipleship tools





Summer 2027

Expand:

Curriculum library Volunteer opportunities Community outreach initiatives New merchandise collections





How Your Support Helps

Funds raised will help cover:





Business Formation

Legal registration Licensing Insurance





Technology

Website development Hosting Domain registration Email systems





Product Development

Design software Printing costs Product samples Inventory





Resource Creation

Curriculum development Graphic design Educational materials





Outreach

Prayer ministry tools Volunteer coordination Community service initiatives





Long-Term Vision

The Barnabas Collective is only the beginning.





Future goals include:

Expanded discipleship curriculum Scholarship-supported ministry projects Community outreach programs Youth leadership development Family discipleship initiatives Christian educational resources Conferences and workshops





Our prayer is that The Barnabas Collective becomes a place where people are encouraged, equipped, and sent out to serve Christ faithfully.





Closing Statement

Thank you for considering partnering with us.





Whether through prayer, sharing our campaign, volunteering, or financial support, you become part of the mission of helping people know Jesus, grow in their faith, and encourage others.





Like Barnabas, we want to strengthen believers and point people to Christ.





Together, we can build something that encourages generations to come.





“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:11