The Autoimmune Takeover

Greetings All,

First and foremost thank you to our Lord for blessings us with another day!

My campaign is emergent/medical/mental health combined. Worked all my life and do not ask for help; I just get another job. Unfortunately, this isn’t an option for me anymore from autoimmune processes. Still working as a LPN doing what I can because you must always keep going! I’m asking for help with just some rest and self care time. Burnt through all of my PTO and sick leave so I’m going into work exhausted and foggy. Reaching out to anyone and everyone to please consider donating/giving to my campaign. No sob stories just regular life of a middle-aged woman who needs a little help but is caught between “you make too much” and “we don’t have services”.

Please help if you can and share my campaign!

God Bless You All,

Ki