Raising money to register, create a website, open a headquarters, marketing, fundraisers, recruitment and running The Australia Anti-Freemason Party (AAP).





*We also need to start moving homeless people off the street.





AAP CONSTITUTION:





Every citizen will get 1,000 square meters of free land and housing, stop immigration, no American central banking system, no taxes, free energy only, no 5G towers, no wind turbines, no solar farms, no chemtrails, no vaccine poisons, no pesticides, no GMOs, no guns for police, guns for the people, no HECS or University fees and so much more.





Become A Member On Telegram.

https://t.me/AustraliaAnti_FreemasonParty